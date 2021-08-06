Clifton “Kip” Couse, 60, Greenwich, NY, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Kip was born in Syracuse, May 4th, 1961 a son to Clifton and Anne Condon Couse. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
Clifton “Kip” Couse
