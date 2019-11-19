Funeral services for Clint A. Gardner, age 63, of Hammond, NY will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will be in the spring at the Ogdensburgh Cemetery. Mr. Gardner passed aware November 14, 2019 at his home.
He is survived by a sister; Donna and her husband James Wells, of Gouverneur, NY; four brothers, Francis and his wife Mary Jane of Massena, NY, John and his wife Bonnie of Morristown, NY, Wayne and his wife Susan of Newport Richey, FL, Dave and his wife Debbie of St. Pete, FL, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers Ronald and Gene Gardner, a nephew; Cory Gardner, and his companion; Missy Ingraham.
Born September 27, 1956 in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Donald and Ruth (Cook) Gardner. He was a handy man all of his life. He last worked for Dan Mcqueer Farms in Brier Hill, NY as a farm hand for many years, where he loved working with the cows. Clint then went to work for Frank Crosby up until time of sickness. He enjoyed fishing. Clint was just a simple man who wanted nothing and went with the flow of life.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.