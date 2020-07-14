There will be a private graveside service for Clyde A. VanArsdale of 12863 New York State Route 3, Sackets Harbor, New York on Friday, July 17, 2020. Mr. VanArsdale died June 12, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. He was 88. Mr. VanArsdale spent time in many places including Sackets Harbor, Tuscan, Liverpool, and Ithaca. Among his survivors is his loving wife, Mary Jane VanArsdale. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.