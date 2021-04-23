COPENHAGEN - Clyde A. Young, 81, of town of Champion, died early Thursday morning, April 22, 2021 at his home under the care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice.
Clyde was born on August 19, 1939 in South Rutland, the son of the late Uhlan L. and Marion E. (Curtis) Young. He graduated from Copenhagen High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Army Reserves until 1962, during that time he worked for Lehman & Zehr (Croghan), New York Telephone Co., and Kraft Foods (Tylerville).
He married Doris M. Benware on February 10, 1962 at Lowville United Methodist Church with Rev. Malabar, officiating. Clyde also worked on the family Mink Ranch, Donovan Construction and he retired from IBEW Local 910 in Watertown, as Journeyman in 1999.
Clyde is survived by his wife, Doris M., their two sons, Jeffrey S. Young and his companion Robin Kampnich; Daniel A. Young and his wife Denise, all of Copenhagen; his six grandchildren, his two great grandchildren, his sister Hazel Watson of Copenhagen, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Walter L. Young, his sister, Alice Call, and his great grandson, Johnathan Baker.
Clyde was Past President of Northern New York Hound Club, Past President & 1st Assistant Chief, Tylerville Fire Company, a member of NY Air Brake Trap Team, played softball in Rutland, Watertown, and Brownville leagues, loved hunting, traveling, going to the casino, and his John Deere Tractor.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 26th at 5:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home, with Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy officiating. Private burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery at a later date. Calling hours for family and friends will be on Monday, April 26th from 3:00 to 5:00pm at the funeral home prior to the memorial service. Please wear a mask.
A wake immediately following the service will be held for family and friends at Clyde’s favorite watering hole.
Memorials in Clyde’s name may be made to: Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601, https://jeffersonhospice.org/ or American Cancer Society Jefferson Lewis Unit, P.O. Box357, Watertown, NY 13601
On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
