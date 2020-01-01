CARTHAGE — Clyde E. Sixberry, 78, passed away early Monday morning at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility.
Clyde was born on May 24, 1941 in Evans Mills, NY, to the late Claude and Edna (Smith) Sixberry. Later on, he and his family moved to Carthage, NY, where Clyde lived out the rest of his life.
Clyde graduated from Carthage high school and went on to serve in the Army National Guard for 7 years. After his service, he had various jobs. He was a milkman for a period of time, as well as a 50 year founding member of the Champion Fire Department. Clyde also spent 42 years working at the New York Air Brake in Watertown; he retired in 2003. However, one could argue Clyde’s most cherished roles were husband, father, uncle, and grandfather.
On October 28th, 1962, Clyde married the love of his life, Rita Ann Carr. They were married for 57 years.
He is survived by Rita; their six children and their spouses – his eldest son, Clyde Sixberry Jr. and his companion, Barb; Keith Sixberry and his wife Cindy, Randy Sixberry and his wife Kim; Nanette Ramsey and her husband Greg; Jeff Sixberry and his wife Darlene; Shawn Sixberry and his companion Becca; 16 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 12 nieces and nephews; and a great number of friends who he loved and considered family.
He is predeceased by his sister, Catherine and his great-granddaughter, Ellie Steele.
Clyde was a true family man; there was nothing he valued more than time with his loved ones. He loved a good family get-together, not only because it was an opportunity for him to man the grill, but it was a chance for everyone to be together.
Clyde was a peanut butter connoisseur; he had a love for music which was indicated by his many collections through the years. This included albums, eight-tracks, cassettes, and CD’s. He enjoyed creating and tending to his koi fish ponds. He was supportive, and was always willing to lend a hand to strangers and family alike. His positive outlook on life was an inspiration to many; he always said, “if I can get out of bed in the morning, I know it’s already a great day”. The love and respect he received from so many is a clear indicator that Clyde lived a happy and successful life worth celebrating.
Calling hours will be held from 12-2 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St. Carthage, NY 13619, a funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy officiating. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the service at the Harrisville Fire Hall, 14226 Church St, Harrisville, NY 13648.
Condolences may be posted online to www.lundyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.