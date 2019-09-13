Richville - Clyde H. Hardy, 92, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Carthage Central Rehabilitation and Nursing in Carthage.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 16th at 3:00 pm at Old DeKalb Cemetery with Rev. Beth Quick, pastor of Gouverneur United Methodist Church, officiating. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Clyde was born in DeKalb on November 8, 1926, the son of Harvey and Blanche (Lawrence) Hardy.
He attended school in DeKalb until he started work on the family farm on the River Road. Clyde and his brother owned and operated the farm well into their 70’s.
Clyde enjoyed reading, listening to music, and raising goats besides running the farm.
He is survived by his sister Marion Betsinger of East Rochester, nieces and nephews. Clyde is predeceased by his parents, sisters Sarah Brown and Doris Yerton, brothers William Hardy and Richard Hardy.
