HARRISVILLE, NY ~ Clyde “Ike”A. LaDuc, 88, of Jay St., Harrisville, passed away on June 3, 2022 in Florida.
A veteran, Ike served in the US Army during the Korean War.
He married Jean Davey (Dargiewicz) on October 1, 1983 at St. Francis Solanus Church in Harrisville.
Surviving besides his loving wife, Jean, is his brother, Stephen LaDuc, of Harrisville, and two sisters, Mary Bond, Harrisville, and Anne Safe, Angola, NY, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to Ike’s funeral Mass on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Solanus Church, Harrisville, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Solanus Church, Harrisville.
Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Harrisville.
Condolences and full obituary at www.scanlonfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.