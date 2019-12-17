Cody F. Salisbury, 87, of Watertown, passed away December 14, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on August 1, 1932, in Theresa, NY, son of Malcolm M. (Tommy) and Ola (Wicks) Salisbury. The oldest of eight children Cody was always a hard worker and worked several jobs throughout his teenage years to help support his family and always looked out for his younger siblings..
He married Shirley J. Baker on December 22, 1951in Sackets Harbor, NY. Soon after their marriage he began working at John Weeks & Son Co. where he started as a truck driver. He quickly moved up to become a salesman, sales manager, Vice President, and eventually President of the company. He retired at the age of 61.
Cody’s passion was for golf. He could be found on any given day playing a round of golf with his wife, family and friends at Tomacy’s Golf Course where he won several tournaments and he was Senior Club Champion. Besides golf he loved bowling, fishing, cross country skiing and spending winters in Surfside Beach, SC. Cody also loved to entertain and was always the life of the party.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley J. Baker Salisbury, three children and their spouses, Lynn and Mitch Cripp, LaFargeville, Cody and Lynne Salisbury, Sodus, NY, Chris and Adam Hankey, Surfside Beach, SC, five grandchildren, Lisa (Mick) Shepard, Jennifer (Bill) Rust, Cody (Renee) Salisbury, Grant (Kate) Helmerci, Jared (Jennifer) Helmerci, 7 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, a brother and sister-in-law, Stuart and Kathy Salisbury, Tylerville, two sisters and a brother-in-law, Mary Ryan, Watertown, Nancy and Michael Dill,PA, his first cousin Laura (Frank) Whitehead, Mannsville, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, a sister, Anne Rhone, and three brothers, Malcolm M., Arthur B., and Daniel L. Salisbury all passed away before him.
Special thanks to his daughter, Chris Salisbury Hankey and daughter-in-law, Lynne Salisbury who were his primary caregivers which allowed him to come home and be with his beloved wife, as well as the Hospice nursing team.
Arrangements are with the Hart& Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. It was his wish to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held for Cody at a later date.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
