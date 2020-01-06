Col. Gerald Francis Feeney
Col. Gerald Francis Feeney US Army (Ret.), 86, died on January 1, 2020 after a long illness. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Ann, his devoted daughters, Leslie Cecile Feeney, Sara Louise Boudarga, Ashlee Jo Kelly, and loving grandsons, Justin Thomas Allard, Liam Feeney Borza, Sean Gabriel Boudarga and predeceased by dear grandson Austin Francis Allard.
A career military officer, he served with distinction with Special Forces Green Berets, as a Tactical Intelligence Officer and Counterintelligence Officer, with the National Emergency Air Command Post, as Military Attache, US Embassy, Rabat, Morocco, and Joint Chiefs of Staff. His decorations include, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Honor Medal First Class.
After retiring from the military, Feeney returned to his first career in dentistry where he practiced in Watertown, NY before settling in Sarasota, FL.
He will be remembered for his service to God, to country, to family, and to friends.
Services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida, on January 9, 2020 at 10:15AM. Funeral arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Homes www.ToaleBrothers.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.