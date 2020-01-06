Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.