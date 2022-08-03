Skip to main content
Coleman A. Guimond

Coleman A. Guimond

Massena: The family of Coleman A. Guimond, are deeply sadden to announce his passing at his home on Wednesday (August 3, 2022) afternoon. Arrangements are under the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street, and are incomplete at this time.

