Colene Fay Helsby, age 99 passed away on August 3, 2023, one day shy of 100 years old. She was born on August 4, 1923 in Bethany, MO. Her family later moved to Battle Creek, Michigan where she completed her high school education. During WWII, she helped the war effort by packing airplane parts at an aircraft factory in Battle Creek. In addition, she served as both a soloist and a pianist at the Pilgrim Holiness Church. It was there she met a young Navy Ensign Robert (Bob) Helsby, just before. his deployment to the Soloman Islands as a PT boat captain. When he returned, they reunited and married on April 13, 1945 before settling in Oswego, NY and eventually Albany, NY where Bob joined Governor Nelson Rockefeller’s cabinet as Chairman of the Public Relations Board. During her years in Albany, Colene served the president of the Woman’s Auxiliary of the Salvation Army, Albany Division and was a key member of a professional choir in Troy, NY. In 1965 Bob and Colene purchased a camp on Cottage Road located on the south shore of Brantingham Lake. Colene loved spending summers at this special place entertaining family and friends. The camp remains in the family and will continue to be a center of enjoyment for the next generations. Colene was predeceased by her husband Robert and son Dennis George. She is survived by three sons, Robert C. Helsby of Ponte Vedra, FL, Paul Meredith of Orlando, FL, Wayne L. Helsby of Winter Park, FL and daughter Dianna K Pirkle of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Services are planned for November of this year in Ponte Vedra Beach followed by a Celebration of Life service next summer at the Aldersgate Chapel of the Pines in Brantingham, NY. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Aldersgate Chapel Fund, 7955 Brantingham Road, Greig, NY. 13345.
Colene Fay Helsby
August 4, 1923 - August 3, 2023
