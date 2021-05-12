The funeral service to celebrate the life of Colleen H. Hatch will be private. Internment will be at Union Cemetery. Colleen passed away on February 15, 2021. She was 35.
She was born in Watertown, NY on August 15, 1985 the daughter of Randolph J. and Susan Avery Hatch. She graduated from Copenhagen High School and received her Bachelors Degree from DeVry University in Business Management and Accounting.
Colleen worked as a waitress for Texas Longhorns and also worked as a retail manager for TOPS. She enjoyed scrapbooking.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to a college education fund for her son at:
Silas Ashley College Fund c/o Jamie Poirier 19749 Minkler Road, Adams Center, NY 13606
Surviving are her son Silas Ashley of Adams, her mother and step father Mrs. Bert (Susan) Welch of Burlington Flats, NY, her brother and sister in law John and Dez Hatch of W. Edmeston, NY her two sisters and brother in law Andrew and (Victoria “Tori”) Lawrence of W. Edmeston, NY and Justin and (Jamie) Poirier of Adams Center, NY. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents David and Margaret Avery of Adams Center and also by several neices and nephews.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
