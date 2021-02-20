All services for Colleen H. Hatch, 35 of 16 Roberts Street Adams will be held in the Spring. Colleen passed away at her home on February 15, 2021. Among her survivors is her son Silas Ashley of Adams, her mother and step father Mrs. Bert (Susan) Welch of W. Edmeston, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at any Watertown Savings Bank for a college fund for her son, Silas Ashley. Checks should be made out to: Silas W. Ashley education Fund. A complete obituary will be published in the Spring. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
