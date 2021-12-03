COLTON — A Mass of Christian burial for Colleen L. Regan, 85, a resident of 47 West Higley Flow Camp Road 7B, Colton, will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Monday from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. Colleen passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the home of her daughter with family at her side after a courageous battle with cancer. Colleen is survived by a daughter, Erin, and son-in-law Fred Toomey, Ellenville, NY; a son, Sean, and daughter-in-law Liza Regan, Massena; her beloved grandchildren, Kendrick, Ian and Brendan Toomey and Cooper and Emmary Regan, as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members. The beauty of Colleen was that you didn’t have to be family to be treated as family. All who knew her will remember her loving, generous spirit.
Born in Potsdam, NY on September 25, 1936 to the late Cornelius “Buck” and Mary Roach Leary, Colleen was the youngest of three daughters, and was predeceased by her sisters Julia Snell and Shirley Chambers. In 1955 Colleen graduated salutatorian of her class from Colton-Pierrepont Central School then attended Albany State College where she earned a bachelors’ degree with a major in Mathematics and a minor in French, certifying her to teach both subjects. She later earned a master’s degree from St. Lawrence University but continued her education expanding on her teaching certifications to include Guidance, general science and Biology. Colleen thoroughly enjoyed her career as a high school teacher. She taught math in several states earlier in her career before returning to her hometown and teaching math, science, and French at CPCS until her retirement in 1997. Over the years she impacted the lives of many students and one of her great joys was reconnecting with former students and their families.
Colleen approached everything with a sense of humor and positive attitude, fueled by integrity, determination and a strong faith in God. She always saw the good in people. In her free time, Colleen enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and family, and solving Sudoku puzzles. Memorial donations in Colleen’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Colleen L. Regan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.