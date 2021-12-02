COLTON—Arrangements for Colleen L. Regan, 85, a resident of West Higley Flow Camp Road, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Regan passed away Wednesday at the home of her daughter in Ellenville, NY with family at her side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Colleen L. Regan.
Colleen L. Regan
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.