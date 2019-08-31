Colonel Kurt Dexter Philip Norman (US Army RET), 67, passed away August 28, 2019 following a two year battle with glioblastoma in Watertown, NY. A veteran of Operation Desert Storm, Colonel Norman commanded the 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment and was the Chief of Staff for the US Army Training and Doctrine Command at Ft. Monroe, VA. He was awarded multiple Legions of Merit and Meritorious Service Medals.
Colonel Norman was born September 21, 1951 at Fort Clayton in the Panama Canal Zone to Captain Robert (US Navy RET) and Agnes Norman. He enlisted in the US Army in 1969, attended Fort Belvoir Preparatory School, and graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point in 1974. Three days after graduation, Kurt married Karin Jones in Nanuet, NY. He earned his Army Parachutist Wings as a cadet, adding the coveted Ranger Tab following graduation. He spent over 20 of his 35 years as an Armored Cavalry Officer in overseas assignments spanning Germany, Kuwait and South Korea. His soldiers and commanding officers held important roles in Kurt’s development as a trusted leader and loyal comrade.
Colonel Norman earned his MMASA from the Command and General Staff College in 1986 and his MBA from Salve Regina University in 2003. After retiring in 2004, he went on to lead Lockheed Martin’s Business Development for Army Plans until his diagnosis. He enjoyed the business partners and associates he was honored to work with during this second career which focused on many of his interests, such as engineering and building gadgets. His hobbies included watching hockey, playing lacrosse, hiking, gardening, model trains, stained glass, playing guitar, and restoring antique clocks, cars, and boats. He was an active member of the ADK 46ers and had climbed all 46 peaks in the Adirondack Mountains and completed the Marine Corps Marathon in 1987.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 45 years and love of his life, Karin; daughters Kimberly Freisenbruch (Chris) and Krystina Loprete (Matthew); sons Kurt and Korbyn; grandchildren Danyka, Kenzie, Kara and Kaleb; brothers, Robert (Julie), Gary (Linda) and Kim (Tammy); numerous in-laws, a nephew, a niece, his dog, cats and a list of long-time friends survived him as well. Both of Kurt’s parents, a nephew, great friends and numerous loved pets preceded him in death.
“Now at last they were beginning Chapter One of the Great Story no one on earth has ever read, which goes on forever; in which every chapter is better than the one before.”
C.S. Lewis “The Last Battle”
Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A prayer service will be held Thursday at 9:15 am at the funeral home with a 10 am funeral mass at St. Patrick’s Church with Reverend Christopher Looby officiating. On Sunday, September 8, 2019 calling hours from 1-4 pm will be held at the Murphy Funeral Home, Falls Church, VA. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In liu of flowers contributions may be made to a scholarship in Kurt’s name at a future date. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
