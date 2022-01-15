Colonel (Ret.) Michael T. Plummer was born in San Francisco California on 11 May, 1938 and was a Graduate of USMA West Point, NY with the Class of 1960. He passed away surrounded by his loving family, on 11 January, 2022, in Madison, AL.
A funeral will be held on 27 January, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, in Madison Alabama. Visitation will be starting at 1100 (CST), followed by a Funeral Mass and Reception.
Mike’s service to his country made him a hero and a national treasure. But he is best remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Mike was married to the former Miriam Olmedo of Santa Ana, El Salvador. They have four children (Elizabeth, Robert, Katherine (Penny) and Michael) and six grandchildren (Garrett, Samuel, Tommy, Joseph, Caitlin and Lucy). He is also a Great-Grandpa to Sadie, Ezra, Kennedy and Ella.
Colonel Plummer served in the US Army for over 31 years in various Airborne and Light Infantry assignments throughout the United States and overseas.
His awards and decorations included: the Distinguished Service Medal; Legion of Merit, 2 oak leaf clusters; Bronze Star, 2 oak leaf clusters; Purple Heart, 1 oak leaf cluster; Air Medal, 3 oak leaf clusters; the Meritorious Service Medal, 4 oak leaf clusters; National Defense Service Medal; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; Vietnam Campaign Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; and the Presidential Unit Citation (Army). He earned the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and the Master Parachutist Badge.
After his retirement from the Army in 1991, Mike started Future Visions International providing consulting services including: strategic planning, organizational and leadership assessment and development, business process improvement, customer service improvement, statistical analysis, and team building to organizations large and small, for-profit and not-for-profit, nationally and internationally.
Additionally, he was very involved in the Watertown and Fort Drum communities serving as: the Chairman of the Board and President of the National Assoc. of the 10th Mountain Division; President of the Fort Drum Chapter of the National Assoc. of the 10th Mountain Division and the chief fund raiser for the 10th Mt. Div. Scholarship and Wounded Warrior Funds; National Resolutions Committee advisor for the Assoc. of the US Army and Project Manager for the NNY – Fort Drum Chapter’s Adopt-A-10th Mountain Platoon Program; Strategic Planner for the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization; and Member of the Purple Heart Scholarship Fund Committee of the Watertown Rotary. For his service to the community he was awarded the Association of the US Army’s National Biddle Medal in 2006, the Watertown, NY Shapiro Award in 2009 and the 1st Region Assoc. of the US Army’s Roebeling award in 2016. For his service to the 10th Mountain Division he was inducted in to the Mountain Warrior Legend Hall of Fame in September 2020.
Mike was super active and served with multiple Civic Organizations.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the 10th Mountain Division Scholarship Fund. www.nnycf.org.
For a more complete obituary, please see the link: https://www.legacychapelfunerals.com/obituary/7812477.
