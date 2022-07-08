Commander Kenneth Iver Johnson, United States Coast Guard (Retired), of Clayton, New York and Ladson, South Carolina passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the age of 81.
Born on March 31, 1941 in Duluth, MN, Ken is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Cynthia, his son Eric (Meggan), his daughters Sonya and Sandra (Kory), his sister Mary, 10 grandchildren, a great grandson, and many extended family members. Ken was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to everyone he met.
