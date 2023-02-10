Connie B. Simmons, a lifelong resident of Gouverneur and Richville, New York, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
She was born on June 6, 1951, to the late Robert and Mary (Gardner) Bush in Gouverneur, New York.
Connie is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Phillip D. Simmons, two children, Joanna Elliot (Richard), of Lillington, NC, and John Simmons (Amber) of Norwood, NY, six grandchildren, Erin, Christopher, Morgan, Zachary, Kaitlyn and Liam, one great-grandchild, Ezra Jace, four siblings, Richard Bush, Thomas Bush, Susan Stevens, and Frank Bush, along with many adored, nieces, nephews, cousins, and surrogate grandchildren. Her parents, Robert and Mary Bush, a son, Robert Simmons, a sister-in-law, Nadine Bush, and a niece, Marybeth Lee Stevens, preceded her in death.
Connie was a wonderful mother and a devoted grandmother who cared deeply for her lifetime friends, family, and “surrogate” family. She loved hard, had a heart of gold, wore her feelings on her sleeve, and would selflessly put her needs last. Her spirit lives on within her children and grandchildren.
She enjoyed reading, crafting, golfing, bowling, playing cards, and spending time with her family and friends.
Connie was a 1969 graduate of Gouverneur High School.
Special thanks to her devoted caregivers, Sue Fuller, Kristine Carr, and Nikka Reed for the loving care and attention they gave to Connie each day. Their care and dedication to her needs were beyond reproach, and we are grateful to them.
Calling hours will be held at Green Funeral Home at 33 Park Street on Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., followed by a funeral at the funeral home and burial ceremony at East DeKalb Cemetery. on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.