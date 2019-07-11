GOUVERNEUR – Connie E. Brown, age 73, of Gouverneur passed away on July 9, 2019 at her home under the care of her daughter and hospice.
Arrangements are under the care of French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. There will be no services. Donations in memory of Connie may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.