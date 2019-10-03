Brasher Falls — Connie E. McLaughlin, 86, passed away at her home Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019 with her family at her side. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where visitation will be held Sunday from 3 pm to 6 pm. Connie’s Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 10 am at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls with burial to follow at the parish cemetery.
Born on July 19, 1933 in Brasher Falls, Connie is the daughter of Cornelius and Gladys May (Capell) Leary. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy, St. Lawrence Central and Canton ATI. While at ATI, she was a member of AXO, and the Ski Teams – downhill and cross country and graduated in Food Service in 1954. She went to work at St. Lawrence Central in 1954 and took the position of School Lunch Director, which she held until she retired in 1990.
She married Neil McLaughlin on July 28, 1956 at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls with Fr. Noel Zimmerman officiating. Neil passed away on July 2, 2012.
She was a member of the St. Lawrence County Food Service Association, NYS Food Service Association, and the American Food Service Association, where she served on the executive board.
She was a communicant of St. Patrick Church. Connie enjoyed golfing and earned the Club Champion title six times, cross country skiing and snowmobiling.
Connie is survived by four children; Nora and Shawn Lantry of Syracuse, Bryan McLaughlin of Watertown, James “Jim” and Judith McLaughlin of Burke, VA and Patrick and Mary McLaughlin of Ft. Jackson, Eight grandchildren; Hannah McLaughlin Haddix, Hilary McLaughlin Dembik, Erik McLaughlin, Allison McLaughlin Agen, Nathan McLaughlin, Colin Lantry, Ryan Lantry and Michael Lantry, four great grandchildren; Isabella, Easton, Anika and Azure. She was predeceased by her grandson, Declan Michael Lantry in 1999 and her siblings, Geraldine “Jud” Dullea, Frances Murray and Gerald Leary.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations in her memory can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley Inc. or Tri Town Rescue Squad.
Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.