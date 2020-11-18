Connie Jean Newtown Lambert A resident of the Good Samaritan Society – Las Cruces Villages nursing home, Connie went to be with her Lord, November 12, 2020. She will be laid to rest with her husband Chester Frank Lambert in the Masonic Cemetery, Las Cruces, NM.
Born December 8, 1943 in Helena, NY to Levi Frederick Newtown and Marion Frances Reed Newtown, the eldest of five children, Connie was and is well loved by her brother David Newtown and his wife Lonny (predeceased); Daniel Newtown and his wife Julie; Lorraine Newtown Clement and her husband David; and Susan Newtown (predeceased).
Married May 2, 1970, Connie and Frank had two children and five grandchildren: Son, Mark Edward Lambert, whose children are Justin Thomas Lambert and Kacie Jo Lambert with his ex-wife Kristine Beckett Lambert and Dalton Ray Blair and Bree Anne Watkins, with wife Gena Watkins; and, Daughter, Deborah Ann Lambert DeVoss, who had a son Adoni Marcus DeVoss with husband Jergen DeVoss.
Connie and Frank owned a tow truck business in Houston, TX and a garage in Las Cruces, NM. Connie taught grades 2-8 and Sunday School for over 7 years at the Pilgrim Lutheran Day Care, Houston and worked over 10 years at the Discovery Day Care, Las Cruces. She loved crafts, water color painting, dancing, traveling, camping; and playing cards, checkers and tour guide when family visited; but above all else, what she loved most was her family and the Lord.
A life-long supporter and active advocate of the Sisters of the Precious Blood ministry, Connie encouraged others by testifying to the many miracles she received from the power of prayer from the Sisters of the Precious Blood and faith in the Precious Blood of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A celebration of Connie’s life was held the day of her passing by the Sisters who arranged the dedication of a Mass officiated by Monsignor Paul Whitmore.
“Oh, the last goodbye’s the hardest one to say; this is where the Cowgirl rides away.”
Donations are gratefully requested to be made to: The Sisters of the Precious Blood, 400 Pratt Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
To view the full obituary and leave a personal message, please log onto www.getzcares.com of the Getz Funeral Home, Las Cruces, NM.
