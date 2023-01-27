Connie Jo (Wright) Waybright, 71, of Philadelphia, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, January 23, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She was born in Buckhannon, WV to the late Randolph and Mary Marie (Wagner) Wright. Connie was the manager at the Fort Drum Inn for many years and she enjoyed going on motorcycle and 4-wheeler rides as well as family trips to the beach and the casino. More than anything, she loved to spend time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. Connie is predeceased by her siblings, Janet Sue, Gary, Randall Wayne, and Mark Wright. She is survived by her children, Michael Shawn (Julia) Waybright and Travis Waybright; her grandchildren, Bailey, Ethan, and Sophia Waybright; her former spouse, Michael Waybright; her siblings, Alisa Jackson, Regina Merriman, Robert Wright, Vonda Simmons, Sandra K. Marsh, Kenneth Wright, William Wright, Donald L. Wright, David Wright, and John Wright all of Buckhannon, WV, Margaret “Peggy” Montante of Conway, SC, Debra Henderson of Roanoke, VA, Carol Ann Marsh of Marietta, GA, and Annette Cagle of Lake Charles, LA; her sister-in-law, Mary Suzanne Rose; her close friends, Barbara Price Wheeler, Sun Bleifield, and Al Cleary; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and nurses of the MICU at St. Joseph’s Hospital and the Watertown Dialysis Center for their wonderful care and support. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to THOMAS J. PIRRO JR. FUNERAL HOME.
