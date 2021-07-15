Connie Marie Hutchins, 78, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on July 10, 2021.
Born in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Marjorie Calhoun. Left to cherish her memory: her husband, Erwin L. Hutchins; three children, Wendi Higbea (William); Valerie Rhoades (David) and Walter Hutchins; seven grandchildren, Austin, Dustin, Lance, and Hannah Rhoades, Chelsea, Billy, and Logan Higbea; great-grandson, Colton Rhoades; three brothers, Jerry (Susan), Ron (Diana), and Neil (Peggy) Calhoun; and many more loving family members.
The memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 3 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
