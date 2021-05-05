Constance Chapman

CHAPMAN-CONSTANCE (nee Cook) May 2, 2021 at age 89, beloved mother of Leigh Chapman, Jeanne Miller, Suzanne (Alex) Garcia and the late Samuel (Jane) Chapman; sister of Miller (Hannah) Cook; loving grandmother of Nicole Clark, John and Juliette Miller, George Chapman and Mackenzie Garcia; great-grandmother of Kennedie and Kiley Crisp and Makayla Clark.
Connie was raised in Nicholville, NY, the daughter of George and Viola Cook. She earned a Master’s Degree in Education and worked as a Home Economics teacher in the Massapequa School District. She loved to travel and spent her summers taking overseas tours with co-workers, family and friends. She was an accomplished painter and her artwork will be cherished for years to come. Connie was also an avid reader and spent hours tending her flower and vegetable gardens. She will be missed.
