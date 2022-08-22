Skip to main content
Waddington: Constance Dillingham Hanson, 93, of Orange City, Florida, passed away after a lengthy illness on August 11, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Waddington on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:30 am. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, 28 Clinton St. Waddington, NY.

