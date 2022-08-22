Waddington: Constance Dillingham Hanson, 93, of Orange City, Florida, passed away after a lengthy illness on August 11, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Waddington on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:30 am. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, 28 Clinton St. Waddington, NY.
Constance Dillingham Hanson
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.