Constance Marie Quigley (Connie) transitioned to her Heavenly home on Friday, March 6th, 2020, one week prior to her 81st birthday, with family by her side. For the past 8 years, Connie fought a brave and dignified battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She leaves behind and will be deeply missed by her family - her high-school sweetheart and husband of nearly 62 years, Chuck; children Jeff (Deb), Sue (Greg), Ken (Kathy) and Charles; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; her siblings Patti (Alan), Charlotte (Willie), and Mike and numerous nieces and nephews. Connie was escorted to Heaven by her father, Carl, her mother, Mabel, her mom, Betty, her brothers, Jim and Chuck, and a favorite aunt, Cora.
Born in Potsdam, NY on March 13, 1939 to Carl and Mabel Wickwire. Connie was blessed to have another “mom”, Betty, when Carl later re-married. In her youth, Connie was a member of St. Raymond Catholic Church, participated in FHA, played the photographer in her senior play, “I Love Lucy” and won a scholarship to CCBI, where she earned a certificate as a Medical Secretary.
Connie and Chuck began dating in their senior year of high school and were married on August 23rd, 1958 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Norwood, NY. Connie and Chuck began their married life in Syracuse, NY and moved frequently as the Air Force transferred Chuck from base to base across the country. In the span of 6 ½ years, they had 4 kids in 4 corners of the United States (North Carolina, Texas, Alaska and Pennsylvania). Connie was an expert, albeit not always a willing one, at packing and unpacking her family’s belongings every couple of years. In addition to the 4 states where she had her children, she packed and unpacked in Tampa FL, Norfolk NY, Bowie MD, Lebanon IL, Nokesville VA, Inwood WV and Lovettsville VA. One of Connie’s crowning achievements was the year she lived near her parents, as a single mother of 4, while Chuck was deployed to South East Asia during the Vietnam war.
The definition of Connie’s life was serving, whether it be her family or others. The part-time jobs she held never prevented her from doing what she most loved to do – taking care of her family. She was often underappreciated, but will always be cherished, as wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, counselor, confidant and friend. In her “spare time”, Connie volunteered at her church, her kids’ schools, and various community organizations.
In March of 1993, Connie & Chuck fulfilled their “someday” dream of hitting the road in a 37’ motor home. For two years, they traveled throughout the United States, with a home-base in the driveway of Sue and Greg’s house. Connie most enjoyed the adventure of new places and new experiences, like becoming an expert in eating crawfish. Connie, aka “Meme”, also enjoyed sharing the adventures with her grandchildren, by taking them along and welcoming them into the limited space of the RV. In 1995, when they came off the road, they settled in West Virginia and became members of St. Leo Catholic Church. Independently, and through their association with St. Leo, Chuck and Connie were able to expand their travel adventures to places throughout Europe, as well as the Caribbean, the Holy Land, Turkey and Russia.
After raising their family and fulfilling their RV dream, Connie settled into life doting on her grandchildren and serving others though the various ministries at St. Leo. She operated the Parish store, managed the library and presided over Sodality and Gabriel Project, a community outreach organization. Although known as “the Deacon’s wife”, Connie was a force unto herself and made significant contributions to the parish community.
A visitation will be held from 6PM to 8PM on Wednesday, March 11, at Brown’s Funeral Home, South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood, WV, with a prayer service led by Fr. Brian Shoda. A funeral mass will be held at 11 am on Thursday, March 12th at St. Leo Catholic Church in Inwood, WV, with Fr. Alfred Obiudu officiating. There will be a viewing at St. Leo one hour prior to the Mass and interment will follow immediately after. Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.