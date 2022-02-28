WEST PARISHVILLE – Graveside services for 61 year old Cora L. Pearl, a resident of 22 West Parishville Road, Potsdam, will be held in the spring in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery in Colton. Cora passed away Saturday afternoon, February 26, 2022 unexpectedly at her home. Cora is survived by a son, Jonathan, West Parishville; two step-children and their families, James Pearl Jr. and Virginia “Ginny” and Brian Hallman; three brothers, Ken Buckley and his companion Tracy Randall, Ogdensburg; Arthur “Sam” and Carrie Buckley, Colton; Bradley Lyboult, West Monroe, NY; five sisters, Randi Jo Buckley, Colton; Amy and Phil Netzband, Erieville, NY; Lynn and Chuck O’Donnell, Florida and Donna and Ben Dennison, Florida and Patricia and Roy Puffer, Florida as well as several nieces and nephews. Cora was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband James just four months ago, a daughter, Wendy and a sister Robin Buckley.
Born in Potsdam, NY on October 20, 1960 to the late Bernard J. Buckley and Joann Paige, Cora attended Colton-Pierrepont Central School. She married James E. Pearl on August 14, 1999. Cora was a homemaker as well as working various jobs which included working at Mr. Donuts in Potsdam, the Electrolux Store and Lorna’s Diner to name a few. Cora’s heart was big, always willing to help others. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas and enjoyed spending time with her family, listening to old time country music, playing cards and dice. Memorial donations in Cora’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Potsdam Humane Society and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.