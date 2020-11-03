LOWVILLE- Cora Mae “Pee Wee” Meister, 87, of East Road, formerly of Beech Ridge Road, Carthage, passed away on Monday evening, November 2, 2020 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Marjorie Meister, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.
A funeral service will be held privately for the family. A graveside service will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in Sunnyside Cemetery, Naumburg. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.
She is survived by four children and their spouses, Bruce and Marjorie Meister of Lowville; Cheryl and Charles LaPlante of Beaver Falls; Ralph Meister of Beaver Falls; Russell “Rusty” and Renee’ Meister of Kinderhook; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Katherine Shettleton of Carthage; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, David Clinton Meister; her cherished daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Van Planck; two grandsons, Clinton Arthur Meister and Michael Brian LaPlante; three brothers, her twin, Carl; Lyle, and Winfield Bowers; two sisters, Marjorie Crisafulli and Margaret Pettit.
Cora was born on April 30, 1933 in Hannibal, NY a daughter of the late Curtis and Mabel Lovejoy Bowers and graduated from General Martin High School in 1952. She went to work for Beaverite Products in Beaver Falls until her marriage. On August 28, 1954, she married David Clinton Meister at the Beaches Bridge Methodist Church. Together with her husband, they owned and operated a dairy farm on the Beech Ridge Road, Carthage until their retirement. David died on June 17, 1997.
Cora was a former member of Beaver Valley United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school. She was a longtime member of Riverbank Singing Needles Club, and was a past 4-H leader. She loved to dance, play cards, and bake. She was well known for Cora Mae’s donuts and cinnamon rolls. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.