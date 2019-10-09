OSWEGATCHIE — Corina “Corky” L. Kelley, age 71, of Oswegatchie, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 at home.
Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Fine. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.