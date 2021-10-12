Graveside services for Corine Elizabeth Compeau Green, 91, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:00 am, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Brasher Falls, New York.
Mrs. Green died on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Durham, North Carolina.
Corine was born in Brasher Falls on August 5, 1930 as the daughter of Benjamin A. and Julia M, (Vice) Compo. She was a proud graduate of St. Joseph Academy. On September 11, 1947, she married Vilas R. (Bud) Green and they raised five children. She lived in the Brasher area, Rochester, NY, and eventually moved to Fort Pierce, Florida in 1979. Most recently she resided with her son Jack in Port St. Lucie, Florida. She enjoyed her work in retail customer service and managing toy stores for many years.
She is survived by five children; John (Jack) Green and his wife Diane of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Gary Green and his wife Nancy of Saugerties, New York, Steven Green and his wife Dale of Bedford, Virginia, Julia Green McCauley and her husband Joe McCauley of Durham, North Carolina, Suellen Green Wright and her fiancé Randy Mellott of Sebastian, Florida, 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and 4 great great great grandchildren. Brothers, Lawrence (Larry) Compeau, Robert (Bobby) Compo, James (Jimmy) Compeau and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years Vilas R. (Bud) Green, longtime friend and companion Ned Sturdavant, her sister Mary Shay and brothers Lloyd, Kenneth, Carl, William, Paul and Clarence in infancy.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church Building Fund, 930 SW Tunis Avenue, Port Saint Lucie, Florida 34953. To make an online donation to the Building Fund/Capital Campaign in Memory of Corine Green, you can go to this link: https://form.jotformpro.com/71375938657977
