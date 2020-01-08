Craig Michael Moquin son of Raoul K. Moquin and Diane M. {Leboeuf} Moquin, passed away on December 18th 2019 from complications of pneumonia,Craig resided at the time in Kentucky.
Born April 1,1971,Craig was legally blind,despite his disability, he excelled at many things. He attended Massena Central School as a youth and St. Lawrence High School in his high school years.Craig was an avid athlete,played Bitty Basketball,baseball in his youth.in High School he was on the Pop Warner football in his varsity years. Craig excelled in ice skating, and rollerskating. He was an accomplished bassist, very gifted. Craig self- taught himself how to play the bass at a very young age. To friends he was known as “Mokie,” playing in numerous bands such as “Bad Manners” and “Wholly Mammoth,” he also participated with bands while living in Kentucky. Craig took much pride in his music, and held his bandmates close. Other loves include his wife, Crystal {Nolan} Moquin, 2 sons, Daniel Moquin, Kentucky and Anthony Mcclary, Massena and a stepdaughter, Destanie Lamon, Kentucky.Craig has 2 sisters, Holly {Moquin} Derouchie, Massena and Nicole {Moquin} Claffey, Plattsburgh. A service was held for his wife and kids and close friends in Kentucky. A gathering in rememberence of Craig will be held at Sergi’s pizza in Potsdam on April 4, 2020 at 6:00pm for family and close friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.