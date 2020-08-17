Craig W. Smith, 56, Oxon Hill, MD and a native of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 at his home in Maryland. Reason for death was a heart attack while enjoying a Nutty Buddy watching TV on his couch.
Graveside services will be 1 pm Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at North Watertown Cemetery. There are no public calling hours. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
He is survived by his mother Cora Jean Smith, Watertown; two sons Brian Beach, Watertown, Craig (Taylor) Bennett, Chaumont; a daughter Rachel (Caleb) Logel, Watertown; his grandchildren; his brothers Dennis (Renee), Limerick, George (Russ), Maryland, Darren (Carol), Watertown; many nieces and nephews. His father George W. Smith passed away January 1st, 2007.
He was born August 18, 1963, a son to George W. and Cora Jean Gould Smith. He graduated from Watertown High School. He was previously married to Melinda Smith.
Craig was an independent contractor in the DC / Metro. Craig was an avid dirt track racing fan and enjoyed fishing, the deer herds in his back yard and the cats in his life, both strays and pets. The Cedar Ridge neighborhood where he lived have all said he was the “gem” and “hero” on the street, taking care of all of those around him.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
