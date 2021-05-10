CASTORLAND – Crandall R. Simpson, 72, of Second Road, Castorland, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.
A funeral service will be held privately for the family at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, with Rev. Scott Belina, Pastor of St. Peter’s Catholic Church officiating. All are welcome to attend a graveside service with Military Honors at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. Calling hours are from 5 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Contributions may be made to a Relay For Life team of one’s choice.
He is survived by his children, Tonya Simpson of Buffalo; John Simpson of Castorland; Robert and Brandi Simpson of Mannsville; Fred and Meg Simpson of Beaver Falls; Richard and Kylie Simpson of Castorland; nine grandchildren, Jordan, Olivia, Malana, Zoe, Nicholas, Adah, Emma, Avery, and Quinn; his siblings, Jim and Mary Kay Simpson of Carthage; Kevin and Jill Simpson of Castorland; Betty and Brian O’Connor of Carthage; Mary and Ken Dezotell of Rome; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Susan J. Simpson who passed away on October 2, 2014; two brothers, William and Thomas Simpson.
Crandall was born on January 20, 1949 in Watertown, a son of the late Wesley J. Simpson Sr. and Ethelene “Estelle” Simonds Simpson. He graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1967, and worked on the family farm and was drafted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, serving from 1969-1971, when he was honorably discharged. On May 15, 1971, he married Susan J. Albertson at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan, with Rev. Anthony Moore, OFM officiating. Crandall worked for Law Brothers Construction before going to work at Ft. Drum for over 33 years, until his retirement in 2006.
He was a member of Beaver River Memorial Post -1663 American Legion, Croghan. He played soft ball in the county league for many years, and also played rough touch football in Watertown for a few years. Crandall enjoyed NASCAR, the NY Yankees, and Old Westerns. He also enjoyed working in the sugarbush.
Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
