Cynthia A. (Pond) Hansen, passed away at her home in Southampton New York on September 24, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Cindy was born in Watertown New York on February 4th, 1956, to Muriel and Jack Pond. She spent her formative years in Watertown, where she graduated with honors from Watertown High School.
Cindy received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Medical Technology from the University at Albany in 1978, and pursued her career at NYU Medical Center, Phelps Memorial Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Cindy was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Robert G. Hansen, her two children Melissa (Jim Sullivan) and Jason R. Hansen and her grandchildren; Lucas and Madison Sullivan. In addition, Cindy is survived by her parents Muriel and Jack Pond, of Watertown New York, brothers Timothy (Donna) and Thomas (Tina), her sisters-in-law, bothers-in-law, and her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Cindy’s caregivers; Bonnie, Julecia, Ximora, Samantha and Joann, as well as the doctors and nurses who comforted her in her time of need.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday October 2nd 2021, at 11:00AM, in Watertown NY at the Emmanuel Congregational Church located at 119 South Hamilton Street.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
