Cynthia A. Shelmidine, 68, Mannsville, wife of John Shelmidine, passed away Thursday, September 16th, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester following a brief illness.
Cynthia was the retired Chairman of the Criminal Justice Department at Jefferson Community College and was the first female police officer with the City of Watertown Police Department.
Funeral arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. A complete obituary with dates and times of service will follow.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.