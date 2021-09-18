Cynthia A. Shelmidine, 1543 Weaver Rd, Mannsville, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away September 16, 2021, at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester following a brief battle with leukemia.
Her funeral will be 11 am Friday, September 24th, 2021 at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, NY. Calling hours will be Thursday September 23 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 9:00 at the funeral home.
Cindy was born January 12, 1953 in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Rosemary L. Weldon. Cindy was a graduate of Jefferson Community college, and Oswego State University. She obtained her master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University at Albany. She was one of four candidates from across the state, in law enforcement, chosen to receive a full scholarship to participate.
Cindy began her career with the Department of Social Services in 1976. She left to pursue a vocation in law enforcement, becoming the first female police officer with the City of Watertown Police Department. She worked first as a patrol officer, and later as a forensics specialist. She remained with the department after receiving her master’s degree, while also teaching evenings at Jefferson Community College. She later became a full-time faculty member at the college and was subsequently named chairman of the Criminal Justice Division. Cindy retired in 2016. She was a recipient of the NY State Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching, while at JCC.
Cindy met her husband, John, while working at the Department of Social Services. They were married on July 2, 1983. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, along with two sons, William A. (Mary) and Andrew J. (Danielle), and two grandchildren, James Daniel and Carol Ann. She was predeceased by her mother, Rosemary L Weldon.
Cindy enjoyed travel and camping and saw much of the United States with her family. She loved history and travelled nearly every year to Gettysburg to learn more about the Civil War. She loved reading novels, most notably Stephen King’s works. She loved backyard gatherings and decorating for every holiday and season. She collected Star Wars and Star Trek memorabilia and enjoyed cooking for every occasion. She also collected teapots and lighthouses.
Cindy and John’s backyard continues to be a gathering spot for her sons’ friends to this day, who will forever refer to her as “Mama Shelmidine”. Her granddaughter and her cats were the loves of her life.
She leaves us with a huge emptiness in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Belleville Volunteer Fire Department, or the Ellisburg Rural Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
