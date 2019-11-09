Mrs. Cynthia Ann LaPointe, age 80, of Potsdam, NY passed away suddenly In the ER at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on Saturday, November 9, 2019. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 13th at 10 am at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Stephen Rocker celebrant. Burial will follow the service at the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk, NY with Rev. Garry Giroux. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, November 12th from 3:30 – 7:00 pm. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. A full obituary will follow.
Cynthia Ann LaPointe
