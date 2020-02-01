Cynthia “CC” Mary Yaeger, 57, of Orwell, a loving wife and mother, passed away surrounded by family and friends at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Cindy was born March 8, 1962 in Suffern to Donald and Marian Lashomb. She was the youngest of four children.
Full of life from a young age, Cindy lived everywhere from northern New York to southern Florida and many places in between. She married William “Wiz” Yaeger on July 12, 2014.
Always known as a fun person and the “cool aunt,” Cindy enjoyed music and being outdoors. Her favorite activities included watching wildlife from her porch, boating on Cranberry Lake, and riding ATVs. Cindy lives on in the hearts of all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; daughters, Amanda Distasio of Poughkeepsie and Kimberly Distasio of Colton; stepchildren, Ryan Yaeger of Amherst and Kaitlyn Yaeger of Cicero; siblings Rita (Joe) Refici of Troy, and Donald (Cindy) Lashomb and Terri Smith, all of Cranberry Lake; seven nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, Don and Marian; her brother-in-law, Kelly Smith; and her former husband, John Distasio.
A memorial will be held at the Cranberry Lake Fire Hall at 1 p.m. February 8, with a celebration of life to immediately follow. Interment at the Cranberry Lake Cemetery will be private. Flowers may be sent to the Cranberry Lake Fire Hall. Arrangements are with Hawley Funeral Home, Star Lake
