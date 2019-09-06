The funeral service for Cynthia L. Ada will be 1:00pm Tuesday, September 10th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Rev. Bruce Chapman officiating. Burial will follow the service in Glenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am.
Cynthia, affectionately known as Aunt C. -or- MayMay, passed away Thursday, September 5th at Samaritan Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 67 years old.
Born in Watertown February 22, 1952, Cynthia was a daughter of Samuel and Maybelle (Marshall) Coleman. She was educated locally and most retired from Fresenius Kidney Care Renal Center of NNY where she worked as a Renal Technician.
On May 16, 1981 she married Donald J. Ada at Asbury Methodist Church, Rev. Bruce Chapman officiating.
Cynthia enjoyed bowling, casino trips. the New York Yankees, spending time with friends & family, ceramics, and overall life in general.
Surviving besides her husband, Donald, are their children; Sherry Murphy of Watertown, Mark Coleman and significant other Donna Ryan of Theresa, Peggy Andiorio and significant other Mike Slate of Pamelia, Birttany Ada and husband Jesse Brown of Watertown; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Lexi, Jena, Garrett; sister, Kathy (Normand) Madore; and brother in-law, Daniel “Danny” Ada.
Donations may be made in her name to either the American Caner Society or Hospice of Jefferson County.
The family would like to invite you to a celebration of life immediately the following burial at Watertown’s VFW on Bellew Avenue.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
