Cynthia L. Taddonio, 61, of Columbia Street, passed away unexpectedly, at home, on March 6, 2020.
Cindy was born June 7, 1958, in Watertown, daughter of Anthony and Thelma Mills Cook. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1976 as salutatorian and attended JCC. On March 12, 1977, she married Robert J. Taddonio at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church.
Cindy’s career as a school secretary , most recently at Sherman Street School, previously at Wiley, spanned over thirty years. She was planning on retiring this June.
Cindy was a communicant of Holy Family Church and enjoyed her grandchildren.
Surviving besides her husband are a son, Adam R. and his wife Christine, Columbia, Connecticut, two granddaughters, Juliet and Annabel, two sisters, Kathy (Tom) LeBlanc, Watertown, Kimberly (Lee) Raymond, Brownville, several nieces and nephews.
The funeral services will be private. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
