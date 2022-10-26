The graveside service for Cynthia M. Rarick, 76 formerly of 216 Weldon Dr. Watertown will be Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Dexter Cemetery. Ms. Rarick died at the Summit Village on October 22, 2022. She was born in Watertown, New York on September 14, 1946 the daughter of Loren and M.R. Lillian Gauithier Rarick.
She graduated from General Brown High School and furthered her education at BOCES in secretarial studies. Ms. Rarick worked as a secretary for New York Florist, was a timekeeper for New York Air Brake anf finally worked at the Sacred Heart Day Care until June 2007. She enjoyed computer games, knitting and beaded diamond painting. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Hospice of Jefferson County. Ms. Rarick is survived by her cat, Sweetie, her two brothers and sisters in law Walt and Mary Rarick of Shrevesport, LA and Michael and June Rarick of Watertown, NY, her sister and brother in law Mrs. George (Marjorie) Elmer of Adams Center. She is also survived by 12 neices and nephews, 24 great neices and nephews and 24 great great neices and nephews plus one great great great on the way. Cynthia is predeceased by a brother Robert Rarick, a sister Charlene Briggs, two nephews Michael and David Rarick, and two great nephews Eleijah and Benjamin Quinn.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
