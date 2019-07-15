EDWARDS- Dadura “Dody” J. Woods, age 71, of Edwards, NY passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
In keeping with Dody’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Edwards. Condolences may be made at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Dody was born on August 15, 1947 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Richard L. and Marorie L. (Phelps) Clement. She attended Edwards Central School. Dody married Kenneth L. Woods Sr. on May 4, 1963 at the Gouverneur Methodist Church. Ken passed away on September 2, 2009.
Dody worked as a cook at the Custard Cottage in Gouverneur for many years. She had previously worked at the Edwards and Hermon IGA and also at the Bakery and Pizzeria in Edwards. She enjoyed gardening, doing puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are three sons, Kenneth L. Woods Jr. of Watertown, Shawn R. and Tanya Woods of Edwards and Rusty J. and Chantelle Woods of Pitcairn; a brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Kathy Clement of Antwerp; two sisters and their husbands, Roxie and Ed Greiner of Harrisville and Bundie and Garrett Neiymer of South Dakota; and four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Dody is predeceased by her husband Ken and two brothers, Michael and Randy Clement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.