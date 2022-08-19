Dakota J. Weaver, 29, Watertown, passed away Thursday, August 11th, 2022 at his residence.
There will be no services held. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, Jimmy and Lisa Weaver, Watertown; his step-father Joseph Higgins; his half siblings April Baron (Benjamin Schram), Indiana, Janyce Baron, Syracuse, Daniel J. Baron, Indiana, Collin J. Weaver, Watertown, Lonnie D. Weaver, Watertown and Lily M. Weaver, Calcium; his paternal grandmother, Jacqueline M. Weaver, Watertown, Aunt Tammy House, Calcium, Tina Gordy, North Carolina; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother Kathleen V. Conklin Weaver Higgins, maternal grandmother Ethel Ransear Conklin and a half-brother Tyler Conklin.
Dakota was born in Watertown March 31, 1993, a son to Jimmy D. Weaver and the late Kathleen V. Conklin. He grew up around the Mannsville and Ellisburg area and attended Belleville-Henderson School until moving to Watertown to live with his father and step-mother, Jimmy and Lisa Weaver, and enrolled in Watertown High School in 2006.
Dakota had worked several jobs in the area to include a time as a bundler with the Watertown Daily Times newspaper.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.