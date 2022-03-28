Massena: The family of Dale A. Tyo, age 68, of Massena, are saddened to report his passing early Friday morning, March 25, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Dale was born in Massena, NY on February 12, 1954, the third son of loving parents Bernard A. and Lucille A. (Payant) Tyo. He was a graduate of Massena Central High School.
After graduation Dale worked at the Massena and Ogdensburg Airports before joining Alcoa in Massena where his career spanned 37 years. Throughout that career Dale worked in several departments at the plant retiring from the Cast House.
Dale married Pam Gilbert on June 8, 1979 at the home of her parents in Brasher Falls, NY. The marriage ended in divorce.
Dale is survived by his devoted daughters, Brandi and Mike Griffith of Winthrop, Misti Tyo and Brian Shantie of Dickinson. His loving grandchildren Colby Griffith, Lexi Griffith, Brian Shantie, and Meah Shantie. His brothers Bernard and Nancy Tyo of Massena, Leonard and Susan Tyo of Clearwater, FL, his sisters Barb and Shawn Gray of Massena, and Debbie and Ron St. Amand of Milton, VT. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and many, many friends.
Besides his parents Dale was predeceased by his many aunts and uncles, by several cousins with whom he had many close relationships. He was also predeceased by some very close friends with whom he would engage in much mischief throughout his life.
Dale loved to fish and hunt. He was an avid Harley rider, either alone on the road or traveling with a group of friends. Although he was a very safe and cautious driver he did have a “need for speed”! He enjoyed boating and just being outside. He dabbled in amateur photography spending time outdoors capturing many nature shots. He was a member of the Seaway Valley Modelaires flying club and he also enjoyed remote control boating often building his own planes and boats.
Dale was unwaveringly devoted to his daughters and there children. Woe to the person that ever uttered a word against any of them. His grandchildren became his passion and he carefully and painstakingly chose each gift for them for special occasions. He loved spending time with them, listening to their stories, and watching them grow and develop into amazing individuals.
Reflective of his giving nature, Dale has graciously bequeathed his body to Upstate Medical Center in their science program. In doing so he stated that his daughters Misti, an RN, and Brandi, a home health aid, had become amazing caregivers and if his donation could help others learn and pursue a career in health care that was his wish.
Dale will be sadly missed by all those that ever had a special bond with him. In accordance with his wishes there will be no services.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena, NY.
Family and friends are encouraged to share online condolences, photos and memoires of Dale by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
