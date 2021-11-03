MASSENA – Dale C. Bintz, 81, of Danforth Place, peacefully passed away Monday evening, November 1, 2021 at the home of her daughter, Kristin with the love and support of her family at her side.
Dale was born October 1, 1940 in Hogansburg, the daughter of the late Louis D. and Beatrice (Deer) Jacobs. She attended Massena schools, later graduating from Salmon River Central School. On February 27, 1959, she married Leonard M. Bintz at St. Regis Catholic Church. He predeceased her on April 25, 2009.
Dale was a floral designer working for Phil’s Florist for many years, retiring in 1992. She was an active parishioner of the Church of the Sacred Heart, participating in many of the programs there. In 1959, Dale was awarded the Miss New York State Indian Princess Award. She had a great love for gardening and sewing. She loved to travel, especially when able to visit with her children and grandchildren.
Dale is survived by her children, Jacqueline Bintz of Syracuse; Cecily Cook and her husband, Lee of Plymouth, Michigan; Heidi Bintz Post and her husband, Kevin of Durham, North Carolina; Kristin Post and her husband, Tim of Massena; and Peter J. Bintz of Missoula, Montana; her grandchildren, Forrest, Anthony, Hayley, David, Abigail, Grace, and Isabella; and her step grandchildren, Sophia and Olivia.
She is also survived by her sisters, Dolores Thompson and Denise Jacobs of Hogansburg; her brothers, David Jacobs and Daniel and Debra Jacobs of Hogansburg; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Darlene Sunday and a brother, Louis D. Jacobs, Jr.
Friends may call Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 4-7:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday 4:00 PM at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Massena with Rev. Mark Reilly, celebrating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Hogansburg.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or NDN Collective (www.ndncollective.org).
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.