Dale E. Cameron, age 82, of Medina, entered into rest on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.
Born on December 7, 1939 in Potsdam, NY, he was the son of the late Charles Frank Cameron and Marion Randall Cameron. Dale graduated from Potsdam Central School in 1958 and went on to Clarkson University where he achieved a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1962, and then graduated from St. Lawrence University with a Master of Education in 1965. He also attended Potsdam State University, Syracuse University, and R.I.T .Dale married his devoted wife, Sarah Marie Bissell, on December 31, 1960. Dale and Sarah moved to Medina, NY in 1965 for Dale to teach Experimental Nuclear Physics to high school students. Affectionately called D.C. by some of his students, he remained teaching thirty-three years until retirement. Science was his passion, as was photography, fishing, target practice, casino trips, and traveling. He was immensely proud of his children and of his students. Dale belonged to the Masonic Lodge, the Order of the Eastern Star, NRA, and bowling leagues. Dale was an amazing man that could do anything he set his mind to. He was a man of principles.
In addition to his parents, Dale was predeceased by his brothers, Charles R. Cameron and Wayne Cameron.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sarah, four children, Dale Stewart Cameron, Carl Herbert Cameron M.D., Ruth Marion (John) Ward, and Elizabeth Joan (Andrew) Wilson, grandchildren, Andrew Cameron, Sharayah Cameron, Sarah Teresa Ward, Scott Cameron, Lillian Wilson, Olivia Ward, and Gabriella Wilson, great grandson, Emery Cameron, one sister, Lynne Cameron Stewart, two sisters-in-law, Susan Richards Cameron and Jane (William) Bissell Walls, and many nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made to Autism Speaks or a similar charity.
Calling hours will be at the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 226 Pearl St., Medina, NY. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 2:00 PM-4:00 PM, 7:00 PM- 9:00 PM, with a Masonic Funeral Service being held at 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church, 522 S. Main St., Medina, NY 14103. Burial will be in the Boxwood Cemetery, Medina, NY. Please light a candle or share a memory of Dale at: www.bogantuttlefunerals.com.
