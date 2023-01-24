Brantingham — Dale F. Holland, 72, of Partridgeville Road, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2023 in the comfort of his home, with his loving wife Kim and beloved dog Nugget by his side.
Dale was born on October 8, 1950 in Lowville, a son of Frederick and Mary Saunders Holland. He grew up in Greig, and was a graduate of South Lewis High School with the Class of 1970. On January 7, 1971 Dale enlisted in the US Army, where he was then stationed in Germany, serving until his honorable discharge as a Sergeant on March 28, 1974.
Following his military service, he returned to Greig, and for a short time was employed with Payne & Jones Paper Co. in Lowville. Dale then began his longtime employment with the Town of Greig Highway Department, retiring as Highway Superintendent in 1991. He then gained employment at the Brantingham Golf Club as a groundskeeper, a job he enjoyed until retiring due to illness in 2021.
On August 10, 1991, Dale was united in marriage with Kimberly Gydesen, in Talcottville, NY. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and trapping, and was a lifetime member of Bald Rock Hunting Club, near Stony Lake. Dale was a member of the Brantingham Golf Club, where he enjoyed golfing and also took part in their leagues. He also enjoyed relaxing with a good book.
Dale is survived by his wife Kim, his siblings: Carol (Tom) Ewing, Lowville, Louis (Sid) Holland, Port Leyden, Randy (Tina) Holland, Talcottville, Mike Holland and Cathy Marra, Greig, his father-in-law Donald Gydesen, Lyons Falls, sisters-in-law: Sue Gydesen, Melissa Jantzi, and Megan Morrison and their families, and brother-in-law Martin Scarborough, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, a sister Nancy Scarborough, and his mother-in-law Nancy Gydesen.
In keeping with Dale’s wishes there will be no calling hours. Graveside services with military honors will be held in Brantingham Cemetery in the spring. Funeral arrangements are in care of the Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville. Memorial Contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box -682, Lowville, NY 13367, Lewis County Search & Rescue, 7782 W. State St., Lowville, NY 13367 or to Lyons Falls Ambulance, P.O. Box -520, Lyons Falls, NY 13368.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
