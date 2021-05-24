Dale Howard Patten age 67, of Brushton, NY passed Friday morning May 21, 2021 at his home. A service will be held Thursday May 27, 2021 at 6:00PM, an hour of visitation will be held prior from 5:00PM to 6:00PM at Frary Spaulding Funeral Home in Malone, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Spaulding Funeral Home.
Dale was born September 18, 1953 in Malone, NY to the late Robert Patten and Louise Berry Patten. Mr. Patten graduation St. Lawrence Central and later attended Canton ATC. After schooling, Dale was a man of many jobs, taking him to many different areas. Dale met Joyce Roach and later married her at the Patten Farm in Lawrenceville, NY. He moved to Florida and began working as a machinist. Dale enjoyed fishing, working in the woods, model trains, sudoku puzzles, and reading.
Mr. Patten is survived by his sisters, Ellen Mainville and her husband Mark of Malone, NY and Ann Carlson and her wife Jan of Keene, NH; two nephews, Nathaniel and Andrew Mainville; and his cat Mittens. He was predeceased by his wife Joyce Patten and his parents Robert and Louise Patten.
Condolences can be made at fraryfuneralhomes.com.
