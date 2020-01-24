Beloved husband and father Dale Kirch passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by his family. A longtime resident of Ball Ave in Watertown, Dale was 62.
The memorial mass for Dale will be 10 am Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Church.
Dale was born March 12, 1957 in Watertown to Wilber and Marie Kirch. He graduated from Canton Junior/Senior High School in Pennsylvania in 1974. He then graduated from U.S. Navy Engineering School in 1976. Dale attended Jefferson Community College and earned his associates degree in business administration in 1986.
Dale worked as a route salesperson at Paul Delima Coffee for more than two decades. On April 30th, 1988, he married Mary Margret Biggs. He and his wife raised their twin daughters, Ashley and Emily, now both of Rochester in Watertown. Their home was filled with love and opportunities for their daughters. Dale was so proud of their achievements, including seeing them both graduate from college and seeing them start their careers.
Dale loved golf. He was a member at Willowbrook Golf Club in Watertown. When he wasn’t out on the course, you’d find him running the restaurant. He did so for nearly a decade. He also loved lacrosse. He was a referee for high school girl’s lacrosse in the north country for several years. He served as treasurer for the St. Lawrence Valley Board of Women’s Lacrosse Officials. He enjoyed spending time on his patio and in the pool with his wife, daughters and the family’s dogs. No matter the season, Dale loved getting ice cream sundaes with his girls.
He is predeceased by his father, Wilber. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his two daughters, Ashley E. and Emily C., Rochester, N.Y., his sister, Roxanne, Texas, several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown N.Y. 13601 Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Online condolences mat be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.